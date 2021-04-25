CUTLIP, Connie M.



Connie M. Cutlip, 78, of Springfield, passed away April 22, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 17, 1942, in Springfield, the daughter of Chris and Dorothy (Patton) Hawk. Connie enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casinos and spending time with her loving family. She had been employed as a nurses aid for 30 years. Survivors include four children: Tony (Mary) Cutlip, Tammy (Curtis) White, Joe (Faith) Cutlip and Alice (Jim) Haerr; grandchildren: Scott Cutlip, Brett (Melissa) Cutlip, Timothy (Colleen) White, Trinity Teets, Tiffany White, Kyanna (Aaron) Roe, Shanice Gilliam, Yvonne Cutlip, Seth Cutlip, Dylan Powell, Haley Mollett, LaLonie Haerr, Robin (Kasey) Cutlip and Kaleb Cutlip; great-grandchildren: Kelsei, Kayden, Alexia, Van, Carson, Malachi, Serenity, Desire'a, Michaela and Michael; siblings: Bobby Hawk, John Hawk, Pat (Rosey) Hawk, Brenda (Terry) Baugh and Ora (Sheree) Meddock; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Cutlip, July 29, 1996; children, Tom Cutlip and Robin Cutlip; granddaughter, Aneissa Cutlip; siblings, Sonny Hawk and Ervin Merritt; stepmother who raised Connie, Inez Hawk; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Forest Godin officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences maybe shared at www.jkzfh.com.

