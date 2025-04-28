Curry, Carl Edward



Carl Edward Curry, age 78, of Troy, OH passed away on April 25, 2025 at Miami County Hospice Inpatient Unit. He was born on January 9, 1947 in Troy to the late Vernon and Helen (Mott) Curry. He is survived by his children: Nicole Curry of Troy and Craig Curry of Dayton; grandchildren: Jessica (Nathaniel) Johannes of Bradford and great grandchildren: Aleigha, Carter and Lincoln Johannes; sister: Barbara (Roger) Parrot; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Donna and Mike DeWeese and Karilyn Trimble; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Curry and brother-in-law Frank Trimble. Carl was a 1965 graduate of Troy High School and a US Army Vietnam Veteran. He began a career for the city of Vandalia beginning as a police officer then being promoted to sergeant then retiring after serving as chief bailiff. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio with interment to follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Wednesday April 30, 2025, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County in Carl's name. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



