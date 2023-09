Crosby (Martin), Constance "Connie"



Age 88, of Dayton, OH, passed away September 6, 2023. Mass Saturday 9/16 at Precious Blood at 11 am with visitation starting there at 10. Baker-Hazel & Snider, Dayton, OH.



