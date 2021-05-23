CRAWFORD, Hazel



Age 86, of Brookville, passed away on May 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Crawford; parents, Ralph and Arta Ullery; brothers, Floyd, Dick, Harold, James, and Bruce Ullery; sisters, Mary Putterbaugh and Ruby Phillips. Hazel is survived by her sons, Robert (Laurie Ann) Crawford, and Thomas (Virginia) Crawford; grandchildren, Ethan, Galen (Thu Ba) Crawford, and Lauren (Zach) Walkup, Ellen Crawford, Claire (Danny) Sales, and Grace Crawford; great-grandchildren, Cole and Caleb Walkup, and Luna Crawford; nephew, Howard Mendenhall and many other living nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Community United Methodist Church, 114 Hay Ave. Brookville, OH or Hospice of the Miami Valley 46 N. Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences may be sent by going to



