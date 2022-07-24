CRANE, Elaine

CRANE (Viney), Elaine Frances



Elaine Frances (Viney) Crane, 63, of Houston, TX, passed away on March 29, 2022. She was born in Dayton, OH, on August 24, 1958, to the late Donald and Rosena Mauch. Her two children Eric Viney and Lauren Viney Cowan survive Elaine along with her husband Claude "Steve" Crane, whom she married on November 24, 2007. She loved her four grandchildren, Dalton Cowan, Lillian Cowan, Brandt Viney, and Nolan Viney; they were her world. She is also survived by her siblings Ken (Teri) Mauch, Nancy (Jeff) Moore, Marita (Bill) Montgomery, Linda (Dan) Middlesworth and Larry (Lisa) Mauch.



Her love for volleyball started in high school at Chaminade-Julienne and then she played at Wright State and received her Bachelors of Science in Education. Her passion for volleyball was with playing, coaching and refereeing. She coached many years at Carroll High School and was one of the founders of Dayton Juniors Volleyball Club. She was also a USA Volleyball National Referee, USA Volleyball National Scorer in the last few years.



Elaine was devout Catholic who gave her time, talents and resources to her parishes. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church in Dayton, OH, and of St. Edith Stein Church in Katy, TX.



Elaine's family and friends will dearly miss her kind eyes, smile, laugh, selflessness, joy and love of travel.



A funeral service was held on Monday, April 11, 2022, and burial followed at Houston National Cemetery.



We will be having a Memorial Mass at St Anthony's Church, 820 Bowen St., Dayton, OH, on July 30, 2022, at 10:30 AM. Immediately following a reception and remembrance time will be held at The Galleria Event Center, 4140 Linden Ave., Dayton.



You can donate to an Endowment Scholarship Award in her name at Carroll High School in Dayton, OH. At website: https://www.carrollhs.org/giving/givetoday.cfm (select Elaine's Scholarship in the drop down menu after putting in your dollar amount) or checks may be mailed to Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45432, RE: Elaine Viney Crane Scholarship.

