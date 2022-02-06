CRAMER, Christine M.



Age 52, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Christine loved travel, especially cruises. She was a 1990 graduate of Centerville High School. She worked at Key Bank, Pizza Hut and for Goodwill Industries. She earned her brown belt in Tae Kwan Do and enjoyed playing soccer but she was probably happiest at home reading or working on a puzzle. Christine was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Cramer; aunts, Vivian Hohl and Patricia Croft; uncles Charles Walker, Robert Cramer and Jim Croft. She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Cramer; brother, Kevin (Angela) Cramer; niece, Cora Cramer; nephew, Eli Cramer; aunts, Kathy Walker and Joyce Cramer; uncles Martin Hohl and John (Maryann) Walker; as well as numerous cousins and family friends. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 am at Church of the Incarnation. Burial will be in Centerville Cemetery. Donations in Christine's memory may be directed to the Gem City Sweet Adeline Chorus or the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be sent to:



