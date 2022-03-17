COYLE, James J. "Jim"



James J. "Jim" Coyle, age 98, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Walnut



Creek Campus. He was born



on January 18, 1924, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Mary Lucille (Deller) Coyle. Mr. Coyle honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Jim was a retired Press Operator for Middletown Journal with 30 years of service, and was a former employee of the Raymond Bag Co. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, Holy Trinity Chapel, in Middletown, and a lifetime member and Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Jim was a very caring and generous man. In his younger days, he was a volunteer fireman. He volunteered his services on building projects at Holy Trinity Church, for a least 15 years; and was also a volunteer at the former Middletown Regional Hospital and the Atrium Hospital for over 30 years. He was very proud that he worked out at the local gym until he was 95 years old. But the one thing he was most known for, by his family and friends was his beautiful paintings. He was truly and artist, and anyone that saw his pictures or were fortunate enough to have one hanging in there house, can attest to that. Preceded in death by 4 brothers Bob, Tom, Dan, and Joe, 3 sisters Marie, Margy and Joan. He is survived by his 3 loving sisters Geri Knierim, Toni Seidl and Susie Coyle, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, at Holy Family Parish, Holy Trinity Chapel, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio, with Father John Civille, Celebrant. Burial with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard, at Woodside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (1 hour prior to Mass) at the church. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45459, in Mr. Coyle's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. James J. Coyle, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

