COX, Thomas "Jack"



Age 97, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at the Wyngate Senior Living Community in Circleville, Ohio. Jack was born October 15, 1927 in El Reno, OK to the late Thomas John & Lillian (McCain) Cox. Jack was a long-time member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church. He received his BS in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma A&M. He retired from Wright-Patterson AFB in 1983 with 33 years of service and he was a U. S. Army veteran. Jack was an avid amateur musician and participated in numerous musical groups, including the Letter Carriers Band, the Sinclair Community College Band, numerous big bands and many of his own small combos with names such as The Cultured Combo and The Friday Knighters. He was also a long-time member of the Vandalia Lions Club having served in various leadership roles including president and he was a recipient of the distinguished Melvin Jones Award. Jack is survived by his loving wife of the past 72 years, Jean L. (Peterson) Cox; three children, Steven Cox & his wife, Joyce, Teresa Ankrom & her husband, John and Roger Cox & his wife, Diane; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Lions Club memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm with funeral services to follow led by Pastor Michael Malcosky. Interment with military honors will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Jack to either the Vandalia Lions Club or to the Vandalia United Methodist Church. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



