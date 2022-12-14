COTTERMAN,



Frances Helen



Frances Helen Cotterman, age 88, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born September 12, 1934, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Stauffer) Dobbins. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Frances retired from Edgewood School District after working in the cafeteria for 26 years.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Cotterman; and a grandson Derrick Cotterman. Frances is survived by her sons, John (Frances) Cotterman II, Jay (Kristy) Cotterman; grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Johnson, Travis (Abby) Cotterman, Katy (Rocky) Layman; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Xavier and Hunter Johnson, Ethan and Eli Layman, Hazel and Harrison Cotterman.



Visitation will be 11:00 am- 1:00 pm, Friday, December 16, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor James Anderson and Pastor Jason Bantz Officiating. Burial will be at Woodside. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.





