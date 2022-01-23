CORLISS, Mary E.



Mary E. Corliss, age 69, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on February 1, 1952, to Robert and Maria (Posco) Brock. Mary was a registered nurse for over 30 years at McCullough-Hyde Hospital. In 1977, she married the love of her life, Bill Corliss, in Lebanon, Ohio. Mary enjoyed cooking and traveling to Florida.



Mary is survived by her husband, George "Bill" Corliss; two brothers, Fred Brock and Robert (Cheryl) Brock; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by one son, Michael Paul Corliss; her parents; two brothers, Anthony "Tony" Brock and Edward Brock; and one sister,



Carol Forman.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday,



January 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Bishop David Robertson



officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

