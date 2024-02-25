Cooley, Stephen R.



age 72, of Huber Heights, OH and formerly of Edgewater, FL passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. He was born in Bucyrus, OH on November 2, 1951 to the late Robert & Betty Jo Cooley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Cooley. Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Patrice Cooley; children, Matthew Cooley, Jeff Cooley, Justin Cooley and Heather Cooley; sisters, Ruth Heath and Sherri Davis; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends. Stephen was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing, bowling and music. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. www.NewcomerDayton.com.



