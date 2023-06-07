Cook, Doris



Doris A Delph Cook of Franklin passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023. She was born March 21, 1941 in Pennington Gap, VA the daughter of James and Maudie Delph.



She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Pauline Dalton, Patricia Ramsey, and Mary Ramsey.



Doris is survived by her husband of 53 years Albert R. Cook Jr.; a son, William Cook (Sarah); two step-sons, Ron and Don Hedger; one brother, RC Delph (Marjorie); and one sister Nita Jarnigan. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 18 nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be Friday June 9, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes (1357 E. 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005) Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to share memories.

