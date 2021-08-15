CONNOLLY, Karen

CONNOLLY (Werner),



Karen



August 11, 2021, age 71. Karen will be dearly missed by her



loving partner Lyndon Lattie, daughter Chrissi Alessi (Phil), three grandchildren Preston Philip, Emerson Eileen, Eden



Cecelia, brother David (Susan) Werner and Andy (Toni)



Werner, sister Florence Foster, and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends



Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 10 am until the time of Service at 1:00 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, MI 48073, (248) 549-0500. Followed by funeral



procession and Rite of Committal at Greenwood Cemetery, Birmingham, MI 48009. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen's name to ASPCA (aspca.org). View



obituary and sign tribute wall at



AJDesmond.com