Connaughton, Daniel E.



CONNAUGHTON, Daniel E. (Dan) Age 81, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on July 27, 2024. Born on July 6, 1943, in Hamilton, Dan was the son of the late John B. and Christine (Burke) Connaughton. He graduated from St Xavier High School in 1961, Loyola University Chicago in 1965 and University of Cincinnati School of Law in 1968.



Dan is survived by his soul mate of 30 years Kim (Reeves) Connaughton, whom he married March 17, 2004; Christina Connaughton and Danny Connaughton of Hamilton; Mary (Brian) Little of Hilton Head Island, SC; and Abby (Colten) Pence of Hendersonville, North Carolina; stepdaughter Alyssa Cole; seven grandchildren: Drew Unger, Christian Unger (deceased), Maggie Haddix and Michael Ryan, Aidan Connaughton, Anna Connaughton, Lakin Little, Aubry Little, Mia Cole; and great grandson Kai Ryan; brother Raymond (Arlie) Connaughton of Anderson Township; sister Mary Connaughton and Donna Miller of Newton, Massachusetts; sisters-in-law Ann Connaughton and Donna Connaughton of Hamilton; beloved dog, Burke, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, brothers Michael Connaughton and John Connaughton also preceded Dan in death.



A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held on November 9, 2024, from 6-11pm at The Colligan Lodge in Veteran's Park.



For anyone wishing to make a contribution in Dan's memory the family established the Christian's Corn Stand Jam Memorial Scholarship fund: https://tinyurl.com/CornStandJam.



