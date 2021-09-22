CONLEY, Guy



Guy Conley, 86, of Enon, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, in London. He was born March 13, 1935, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, to the late Dona and Maudie Blanton



Conley. Guy was a long-time home builder in the Clark County area. He is survived by his three daughters; Teresa and



Timothy Kaup of Springfield, Tammy and Greg Speirs of Springfield, Cynthia Schmid of Fairborn, a sister, Opal Jean Howard, two brothers; Ray Conley, Arby and Janet Conley, six grandchildren, Michael, James and Amanda, Andrew and



Lauren, Jennifer, Luke and Jenna, Samuel and Caitlin, seven great-grandchildren; Allie, Alex, Jacob, Jack, Anderson, Elyse, Mason, a wife, Joann Wasson Conley, numerous family and friends. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of fifty-four years, Geraldine Conley, four sisters; Louise, Juanita, Darlene, Alberta, and four brothers; Marvin, Edgar, Ernest and Herbert. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 pm, Friday, September 24, 2021, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery. A visitation will be held 11:00 to 1:00 prior to the service in the funeral home.



