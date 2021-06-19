COMBS, Larry



Larry Combs, age 82 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Hazard, KY, the son of the late Joseph and Arlena Combs. He was married to Rose Mary Combs, and she preceded him in death in 2005. He was a veteran of the United States



Army. He retired from Roadway Trucking after many years of service and was part of the



2-million-mile club. He is survived by four children; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one son; one great-granddaughter and many siblings. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 11:00AM until the time of the



funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Dennis Matheny officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com