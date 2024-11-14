Collins, Elizabeth Louise "Betty"



Our beloved cousin and friend, Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Collins, passed unexpectedly at home on Nov. 9, 2024. She was born to Alberta and Joseph Collins in 1954. Betty graduated from Garfield High School in 1972. She then obtained her Bachelor's and two Master's degrees in Education from Miami University. Betty worked in the Hamilton City School District for 35 years as a special education teacher at Van Buren Elementary for 34 years and her final year at Crawford Woods Elem. She loved her students dearly. After retirement, she continued to volunteer in HCSD. She joined the Chi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG). She was an active member of the Hamilton West Baptist Church, serving the church and Christ, in many capacities. She was sprightly; participating in the DKG Book Club, Bridgewater Falls Walking Club, and attending fitness classes at Berkeley Square. Betty was preceded in death by her doting parents, Alberta and Joe; her Uncle Donald and Aunt Rosemary Young; Vicky Young (beloved cousin); her fur babiesCoco, Prince, and Sugar Bear; and other relatives and friends. She is survived by her fur baby, Indy; her cousins Linda (Al) Kohlas, Donna (Steve) Keener, Doug and Dennis Young, Robby Sager, Alana (Nick) Spears, Sheree (Charles) Spears, and 'her boys'-Nathaniel, Benjamin, and Asher along with other relatives. She also leaves behind her cherished long-time friends Jeff Harvey, Pam (nee Harvey) Lawless, Donna Furmon, Edna Warner, Kathy Hucke, Gail Schlenk, and Debbie Marston as well as dear friends from her church, teaching career, DKG society, and walking club. Visitation at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011 is Fri., Nov. 15th 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sat., Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2565 Princeton Ave., Hamilton OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hamilton West Baptist Church, ADSOEF (Alpha Delta State Ohio Educational Foundation), or Animal Friends Humane Society. Full obituary may be found at browndawsonflick.com.



