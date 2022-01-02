COLLINS, C. Diania



C. Diania Collins, age 73 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on June 4, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald and



Ruby "Lois" Hicks. She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Ivan Robert Collins; father, Ronald Ray Hicks; brother, Rick McPherson; and nephew, Kevin McPherson. Diania is survived by her mother Ruby "Lois" Hicks; daughter, Stefphane (Bill) Berger-Lauson; son, Steven (Carol) Berger; three grandchildren, Steven (Nikki) Berger, David (Brittany) Maggard, and Amanda Lauson; great-grandchild, Xian Berger; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Ealey and Helen McPherson; four nieces, Brandi, Siera (Greg), Lynn (Jeff), Lori (Zach); two



nephews, John (Shelley), Mike (Dee); several great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by numerous other family and friends, particularly Dena Gordon. She finished her schooling at Patterson Co-Op and worked as a beautician for 49 years and most recently at Oakdale Hair Designs in Kettering. Diania enjoyed showing Scottish Terriers, racing horses, sewing and knitting, planting and showing roses and African violets, gardening, attending Dayton Dragons games, and baking pies. She loved her two dogs, Sadie Mae and Gracie Mae. Diania will always be remembered for her kind and



generous spirit and helping those in need. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother and will truly be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to the American Cancer Society in her memory. The family hopes those who would like to honor her will find a quiet time to remember who she was in your life and be thankful for the time you had together. In lieu of a public funeral or memorial service, individual families are



encouraged to have their own private memorial. She will be laid to rest at Germantown Cemetery with her husband. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

