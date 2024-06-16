Cohen, Naydean

Cohen (Rudicil), Naydean



Naydean Cohen, of Hamilton, passed away on June 13, 2024, at the age of 96. Naydean was born on Aug. 4, 1927 in Middletown, Ohio to Clayton & Ethel (Clark) Rudicil. She and her husband Howard Cohen were married for 69 years before his passing in 2017. Survivors include her children: Deborah (Rick) Pulliam, Richard (Pat) Cohen, Stephany (David) Sloneker; grandchildren: Maria (Chris) Coleman; great grandchildren: Travis, Lucas & Aiden; step grandchildren: Greg (Kristi) & Eric (Delina) Pulliam; step great grandchildren: Christian, Lauren, Cameron & Rylan. Also survived by many special nieces & nephews. Naydean was preceded in death by her husband Howard Cohen; parents: Clayton & Ethel Rudicil; sister: Rozella Sixt. In honor of her life & legacy, a visitation will be held on Tue., June 18, 2024, at the Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Rd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, from 10 am until the time of the service at 11am, with Rabbi Daniel Vaisrub officiating. Burial will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff at Trustwell Living at Fairfield Place for the loving care that she received while living there. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue, 50 N 6th St., Hamilton, OH 45011 or a charity of your choice. Full obit & condolences at www.colliganfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com