Cogan, Thomas Joseph



Cogan, Thomas Joseph, age 82, of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thomas was born in Dayton, OH on February 19, 1941, the son of the late Robert and Loretta (Kleier) Cogan.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Diane C. Cogan to whom he was united in marriage on June 15, 1963 in Dayton and a brother, Robert Cogan.



Thomas was the loving father of 3 children, Terrie Hickey (Kenny), Tammy McVicar (Chris), Tim Cogan (Brenda).



He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Sean Hickey, Hillary Nuss (Tony), Brian Hickey, Andrew McVicar (Kyla), Lexi Bukiewicz (Austin), Kate Gerstner (Jason), Thomas McVicar, Joseph Cogan, Matthew Cogan and Carly Cogan, as well as 7 great grandchildren, Kaylee Hickey, Jackson Nuss, Samuel Nuss, Isabella Nuss, Lillian McVicar, Beau McVicar, Adeline Gerstner (two more on the way).



Thomas is also survived by his brother, Richard Cogan.



Thomas attended Holy Family, Chaminade High School and took classes at the University of Dayton. Thomas was employed by Beau Townsend Ford for the last 20 years (Ford Motor Corporation for 65 years). He began his retirement in paradise with the Lord and his loving wife, Diane.



He touched the lives of many. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching football and basketball to our youth in his younger years. He was a positive role model and enjoyed spending time with his family and in nature. He would always say "Have a great day tomorrow and a better one the next" and "Stay between the Shorelines".



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr.,Kettering, OH with Father Ed Pratt, celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



His grandsons will be serving as pallbearers: Sean Hickey, Brian Hickey, Andrew McVicar, Thomas McVicar, Joseph Cogan and Matthew Cogan.



Donations may be made to either The House of Bread or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.



