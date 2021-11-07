COFFMAN, Kathleen

springfield-news-sun logo
COFFMAN (Gannon), Kathleen J. "Kathy"

65, of Huber Heights, passed away October 21, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Juanita

"Noni" Burcham; brother, Joseph (Kimberly) Gannon, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on

Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104

Needmore Rd. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

