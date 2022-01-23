Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

COBBLE, Karen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COBBLE, Karen J.

68, of Farmersville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joel Brandenburg. Karen is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Cobble; parents, Harold Brandenburg and Janet (Furrey) Wead; children, Malia (Jon) Sanger, Noel (Kam)

Moreland, and Karissa (Sonny) Qvick; grandchildren, Kayla Sanger, Hailey Sanger, Noel Ivan Moreland, and Hudson Qvick; brother, Jeff (Cheryl)

Brandenburg; and nieces, family, and friends. She was a long-time member and Treasurer of the Farmersville United

Methodist Church. Karen was an avid Rotary Member, and

enjoyed camping, fishing, and reading. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 26 from 11AM to 1PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Chris Tannreuther officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.RLCFC.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

3377 U.S. 35 E.

West Alexandria, OH

45381

https://www.rlcfc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
PRIM, Rita
3
POEHLMANN, Kelsi
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
RICHARDS, BARBARA
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top