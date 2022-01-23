COBBLE, Karen J.



68, of Farmersville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joel Brandenburg. Karen is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Cobble; parents, Harold Brandenburg and Janet (Furrey) Wead; children, Malia (Jon) Sanger, Noel (Kam)



Moreland, and Karissa (Sonny) Qvick; grandchildren, Kayla Sanger, Hailey Sanger, Noel Ivan Moreland, and Hudson Qvick; brother, Jeff (Cheryl)



Brandenburg; and nieces, family, and friends. She was a long-time member and Treasurer of the Farmersville United



Methodist Church. Karen was an avid Rotary Member, and



enjoyed camping, fishing, and reading. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 26 from 11AM to 1PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Chris Tannreuther officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.RLCFC.com.

