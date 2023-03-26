Clark, Phyllis

Clark (Thomas), Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean Clark, age 89, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. She was born February 17, 1934 in Franklin, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Maude Thomas. She was administrative assistant for Dr. Martin Rush until her retirement and was a hospice volunteer for 30 years.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister ,Edna (Thomas) Fitzgerald; brothers, Ed Thomas, Victor Leroy Thomas, Paul Thomas. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marvin Clark; son, Tom (Jennifer) Clark and granddaughter, Anna Marie Clark.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Phyllis can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St B, Middletown, OH 45044 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

