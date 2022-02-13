CLARK, Norma G.



Age 87, of Kettering, passed away January 28, 2022. She was born August 2, 1934, in Hopkinsville, KY, to the late Raymond and Wilma



(Cornelius) Grant. Norma was a former member of the Eastern Star and former member of Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church. When her daughters were younger Norma was very involved with the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed bowling with a



league at Woodman Lanes in her younger years, along with sewing, knitting, crocheting and crafts. Norma also loved to travel across the United States. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Dwight Clark, her sister Greta Ture, her granddaughter Melanie F. Shoemaker and great-granddaughter Evageline Reese Coziah. She is survived by her daughters, Jana (Bryan) Shoemaker, Lisa (Doug) Freeman; grandchildren, Michael Shoemaker, Mandy (Jeremiah) Hawkins, Dawson Freeman, Ryan Freeman, Lauren (Steven) Coziah, Sara Hall; great-granddaughters Allison and Lorna Munger. Norma will always be remembered for her homemade pies, her smile and her dedication to her family. Private services at the convenience of the family. As an



expression of sympathy, please consider a donation to the Heart Assoc. in Norma's memory. Please visit



