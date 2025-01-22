Clark, Marilyn Irene



Marilyn Irene Clark, née Lilly, 90, passed away in the early morning of January 18, 2025, at Fairmont Senior Living. Marilyn was born on December 8,1934, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Clark. She is survived by her children, Carla Merical (Kim) of Bellbrook, and Harold Clark (Teri) of Dayton. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the Kettering Chapel of Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Bivd, Kettering, OH 45439. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. The burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd. Ste 201, Dayton, OH 45459. The family would like to give special thanks to Fairmont Senior Living and Day City Hospice for the Exceptional Care they offered Marilyn.



