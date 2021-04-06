X

CLARK, James A. "Jim"

85 of Springfield, passed away April 4, 2021, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 24, 1935, the son of Charles and Luella Clark. Jim was a 1954 graduate of Springfield High School. Jim was a gentleman who enjoyed working and he began working for Kroger's and stayed for 17 years. He then went to work at Navistar and retired after 30 years. Jim wanted something to do so he went to work for Springfield City Schools and left after 12 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother C. William Clark. Survivors include his wife Catherine A. Clark; son Bryan Clark; grandsons Connor and Joel Clark; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions are

requested to the Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N.

Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expressions of sympathy may be made at ww.richardsraffanddunbar.com.




