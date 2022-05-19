CLANIN, James L.



Aged 79, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away May 15, 2022, at his home. Jim was a graduate of Stebbins High School. He was a job setter at Delco Products in Kettering, Ohio, for 32 years and was retired for 24 years. He was an avid gun collector, target shooter and outdoorsman. His love for his children and grandchildren was the most important part of his life. Preceded in death by his parents, June and Royce Clanin, his brothers, Marshall and Glen and his sisters, Elsie and Caroline. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Clanin, children: daughter



Christina (Trent) Weaver, son, James (Michelle) Clanin, daughter, Heathre (Harry) Naused, grandchildren, Taylor and Trevor Weaver, Brett Boll (Vaughn), Alex and Aedan Naused and great-grandchild, Grayson. Visitation will be Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10 am, at Westbrock Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio, with Funeral service at 11 am. Jim will be buried at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, Ohio.

