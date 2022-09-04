CIRCLE, Dorothy Jean



Age 94, passed peacefully Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022, at Walnut Creek nursing home. She was born on April 16, 1928, in Cyrus, Kentucky, to Ralph and Anna Borders. On September 4, 1948, she married the love of her life Richard P. Circle. She is survived by her daughters Claudia Circle Biel and Cindy Circle McGrew, grandsons Matthew McGrew, Samuel McGrew and Justin Biel and great-granddaughter McKenna McGrew, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

