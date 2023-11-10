Christy, Samuel J



Samuel J. Christy of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on November 7, 2023 at Trustwell Living facility in Fairfield, Ohio. He was born September 18, 1934 in New Boston, Ohio. Sam served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He was a member of the Ben Franklin Lodge #719 in Hamilton, Ohio, serving as Worshipful Master in 1969. He had attended Tri-County Assembly of God in Fairfield. Over the years, Sam loved traveling to many countries around the world as well as around the US. He loved cats, enjoyed golfing, caddying for golf events in Florida, fishing, running mini marathons, reading, cooking and riding around his neighborhood on his scooter.



Sam is survived by his three loving, devoted children Deborah McCurry, Liberty Twp., Ohio, Pam (Kevin) Bruntz, Hamilton, Ohio, Michael (Wendy) Christy, Fairfield Twp., Ohio, six grandchildren, Matt McCurry, Hilliard, Ohio, Lindsay (Todd) Blackstone, Black Mountain, North Carolina, Justin Bruntz, Hamilton, Ohio, Christy Bruntz, Forest Park, Ohio, Emily (Jason) Cobb, Fairfield, Ohio, Bradley (Emily) Christy, Fairfield, Ohio, five great grandchildren, Jack and Addie Blackstone, Black Mountain, North Carolina, Carson Cobb, Fairfield, Ohio, and twins Jamison and Magnolia Cobb who will be born in February.



He is also survived by one dear sister, Barbara (Don) Bussey, Amelia, Ohio, a brother-in-law Paul Kent of Withamsville, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reynold and Mary (Johnson) Christy, his sister Joyce (Christy) Kent, and nephew Tom Kent.



The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Queen City Hospice for their loving care, especially to dear nurse Anna, social worker Ania and to nurse Mandy and the entire staff at Trustwell Living facility. He also lived the past 2 years at The Waterford assisted living facility in Fairfield where he enjoyed the entire staff so much.



Memorial services will be private at the family's convenience. Sam's grandson Matt McCurry will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio. The Neptune Society is also assisting the family.



