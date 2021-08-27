CHANNELL, Etoyle F.



95, of Cable, Ohio, passed away on August 24, 2021, at the Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield, Ohio.



She was born on February 18, 1926, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Peter S. Colbert and Ruth (Mock) Colbert Bills. Etoyle was a graduate of



Urbana High School and was a homemaker and farmwife for most of her life.



Etoyle maintained a household of five children with her husband, Harold F. Channell. She was known for her good cooking and making holidays a special time. She especially liked decorating her Christmas trees.



She also enjoyed bowling and playing cards with her canasta club and euchre group on Sunday afternoons.



Etoyle never knew a stranger, was very friendly and had a bright smile for everyone.



Survivors include her daughter, Deborah J. (Jack) Graham of North Lewisburg, Ohio, her sons, Edwin L. Channell of Galena, Ohio, and James H. Channell of Cable, Ohio, and her grandsons, Adam (Jen) Graham of North Lewisburg, and Beau



(Chelsea) Graham of Zansfield, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren: Melissa, Paige, Colton, Micah Graham and Marianna Yost. Also surviving is her sister, Joyce Colbert Roberts and



numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold F. Channell, her son, Ronald M. Channell, and daughter Cathy S. Channell; sister, Betty J. Colbert, brothers, Robert H. Colbert, Roger E. Colbert, Richard M. Colbert and Jerry L. Colbert.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. Her funeral will follow on Monday, August 30 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial at Oak Dale



Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Champaign County Senior Center of Urbana, Ohio.



The family is being served by Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.walterfunerals.com