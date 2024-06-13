Cavanaugh, John Edward



Cavanaugh, John Edward, 81 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. He was born in Springfield on July 7, 1942 the son of Edwin and Catherine (Baxter) Cavanaugh. John retired from Navistar after 38 years of service as a welder. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He enjoyed coaching little league and CYO sports. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his wife, Constance "Connie" (DiCinque); son Todd (Stacey) Cavanaugh; five grandchildren, Mik, Allison, Zach and Ian Cavanaugh and Shelby Webb; two great grandchildren, Blake and Callie Webb; special nieces, Tiffany and Juliana; three siblings, Jerry Cavanaugh, Saundra (George) Witenko and Barbara Knisley. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony "Tony" Cavanaugh. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church. His family will receive friends one hour prior to mass, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernard Church or your favorite charity. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



