CAULLEY, Keith D.



Keith D. Caulley, age 58 of Dayton, passed away on November 22, 2021. He was born on December 23, 1962, in Dayton to the late Floyd and Modena (Johnson) Caulley. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Caulley and his brother, Gary Caulley.



He is survived by his three boys, Keith Jr., David and Daniel; siblings, Harold Caulley, Marlene (Kevin) Murphy, Terry (Cathy) Caulley, Vicki (Bill) Wagner, Mark (Laura) Caulley, Tim (Christine) Caulley, Donald (Melissa) Caulley, Donna Daniels, Tammy (Marty) McGuire and Angel Vance; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Heaven opened its gates for one of God's great disciples. Keith spent his whole life studying the bible, loved speaking about Proverbs and their meanings. He was nicknamed "Moses" by some.



Keith would give the shirt off his back and the shoes off his feet to a total stranger. His intellect will be missed here, but rejoiced with family in Heaven.



Family will greet guests from 11 AM on Friday, December 3, 2021, until time of service at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). We would like to invite guests for a Celebration of Life for Keith at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH.



