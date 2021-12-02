CASEY, Jeffrey Alan



"Buddy"



63, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord November 30, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 16, 1958, in Springfield, the son of Harold and Evelyn (Clifton) Casey. Mr. Casey was a member of the



Biker's for Christ. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and spending time in the outdoors. He was the owner of Casey Construction and had been



employed at Werner Trucking. Survivors include his loving wife; Cheryl K. (Williams) Casey, four daughters; Tina Dowell, Gloria (Brian) McClain, Tammy (Al) Ault and Tamara (Russell) Tillman, step-daughter; Patricia Casey, step-son; James Casey, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister; Cheryl (Edward) Moore, best friend; Dave (Tina) Mesalem,



numerous nieces and nephews including special nephews; Gary Wayne Wilson and Mic Wilson, special niece; Holly Risner and their families and loving care givers; Ryan Casey and Kelly Ward. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Sonny and Donald Casey and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM Saturday in the Eternal Life Ministries, 2237 Tavenner Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503 with Pastors Tracy Preston and Gary Raymond officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

