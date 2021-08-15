CARTER, Cheryl Ann



Cheryl Ann Carter, 58, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at home after a long struggle with cancer. She was born on August 31, 1962, in Troy, to



William "Bill" and Harriet



(Everhart) Carter. She graduated from Springfield South High School in 1980. Cheryl went on to graduate from Clark State Technical College with a degree in Business Management. In 1986 she joined the Navy and served five years, four of which were overseas. She was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal for superior performance of her duties. On March 7, 1989, she married Dennis Cook. Together they raised two boys. Cheryl supported her husband when he decided to leave the Navy and again when he decided to join the Air National Guard. She kept the household running smoothly while Dennis was deployed,



allowing him to focus on his career. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with the family, traveling, and playing computer games. Her steady presence, advice, and laughter will be missed. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dennis Cook of Springfield; sons, Lance, and Dustin Cook; and her mother. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Carter and Cook families would like to extend our gratitude to all the members of the Ohio ANG 178th Wing and especially to the members of the 124th IS for all their help and support during this trying period. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cheryl's name to the: 178th Wing, Saber Association, 5319 Regula Ave., Springfield, OH 45502. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



