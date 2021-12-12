CARTER, Carthy

CARTER, Cathy A.



94, of Rossville, Kansas passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born March 10, 1927, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin Dale and Carene (Hartsook) Ulrich.



Cathy worked for Ralph L. Woolpert as a secretary prior to retirement around 1986.



Cathy married Maurice "Mo" Carter. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2008.



Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Kenny) Etzel of Topeka; her sister-in-law, Mary Ulrich of Franklin, OH and her two nephews, Michael and Mark Giallombardo.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Mary Giallombardo; her two brothers, Tilton "Dale" Ulrich and Robbin Ulrich.



Cathy enjoyed reading and square dancing.



A graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, OH.



Memorial contributions may be made to CAT Association of Topeka, 1719 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604.



Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66610 and Routsong Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 is assisting the family.



To leave a special message for the family online, please visit



www.DoveTopeka.com