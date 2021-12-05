CAMDEN,



William Herschel



87, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 2nd. William was born July 19, 1934, to the late parents



Edward and Adell Camden.



William leaves to cherish his beloved wife of 63 years Mildred (Quillen) Camden; children, Mark (Susan) Camden of Beavercreek & Eric (Nancy)



Camden; grandchildren Dylan, Cassidy, Austin Camden of Altamonte Springs, Florida. He has 4 brothers, Clifford, Lewis, JW, late John and 3 sisters,



Barbara, June, Willamae (Dean). William enlisted into the Ohio National Guard of Ohio, were he took schooling for Machinist and worked at General Electric at the time he met Mildred. Went to Oak Ridge, TN, where he worked for Union Carbide Company. Then came to Dayton & worked at Gem City Tool & Die, then went into business for himself were he owned Tool Concepts & Denco Grinding Company. William was active member of Community United Methodist Church where he served as usher, trustee. He was a member of the Riverdale Optimist Club. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 7th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, with a service at 12:00 PM, at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. Burial will take place at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. In lieu of flowers, family asks donations to be made to Community United Methodist Church of Dayton (Whiz Kids). Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

