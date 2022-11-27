Callison, Dawn

CALLISON (Deal), Dawn Estelle



Age 67, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and Miami University. She had also attended Morehead State University. Dawn retired from the Miami Valley Career Technology Center as the Culinary Arts Instructor. She enjoyed spending time with her family and camping. She is survived by her husband of 46 years: Dennis Callison, son: Richard Callison of Englewood, grandchildren: Terry and Silas Callison, brother and sister-in-law: Duane and Pat Deal of Butler Twp., sister and brother-in-law: Della and Mark Schemmel of St. Mary's, brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dave and Sue Morgan of Brookville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Richard Basil and Barbara Ann (Jackson) Deal. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Aaron Deal officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children. To view the service for Dawn and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

