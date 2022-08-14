CALDWELL, Daniel S.



Age 60, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Shirley Caldwell. Survived by his sister, Paula (Gary) Pickering, brother, Jim (Lynn) Caldwell, sister Gale Adkisson, and two nieces, Susan Slusher (great-nephew Keith) and Jessica Caldwell. A private memorial service for family followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His family will miss him deeply. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

