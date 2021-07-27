CAISS, Angela

springfield-news-sun logo
CAISSE, Angela "Angel"

Our beloved Angel (Angela Caisse) went to heaven on July 22, 2021.

Anyone that knew her, knew she had a free spirit. There aren't enough words to properly capture the essence of her love for all people, music and animals. She dedicated her life to helping others and making the world a better place. Which she always did just by warming your heart in her presence.

A private celebration of life with family will be held on July, 27, 2021.

In remembrance of Angel's life, her family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

