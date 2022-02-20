BYRN, Timothy Clark



Tim was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 25, 1946, to Paul and Louise Byrn, who are deceased. Tim was killed,



November 16 2021, in a boating/fishing accident on Norris Lake in Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his loving brother, Thomas Byrn.



Tim grew up in London, Kentucky, but moved to Dayton, Ohio, as a young man, to work at Hobart Manufacturing. He later worked at GE.



Tim married Sandra Cabral Kelchner in 1988 and they settled in Harrison Twp. In Montgomery County.



After retirement, Tim and Sandi traveled in their motor home for a couple years. They then bought their home near White Springs, Florida, near the Suwannee River.



Tim leaves his wife Sandi, stepdaughters Sarah and her husband Shawn Carpenter of Kentucky, Lisa and her husband Don Seger of Florida, Kimberly and her husband Chris Douglas of Florida, and sister-in-law Bonnie Byrn of London, Kentucky. Tim also leaves many loving family and friends in Ohio,



Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida. A celebration of Tim's life will take place on June 12th. at Cumberland Lake in Kentucky.

