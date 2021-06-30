BURKE, Duane M.

BURKE,



Deacon Duane M.



Age 46, of Trotwood, departed June 23, 2021. Survived by



loving wife Shannon; children, Nia, Duane Jr. and Jasmine, other family and friends. Visitation



5-7 PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at The Gathering, Church Without Walls, 256 Shoop Ave. Private services. Interment,



Dayton National Cemetery.



