BURKE, Duane M.

BURKE,
Deacon Duane M.
Age 46, of Trotwood, departed June 23, 2021. Survived by
loving wife Shannon; children, Nia, Duane Jr. and Jasmine, other family and friends. Visitation
5-7 PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at The Gathering, Church Without Walls, 256 Shoop Ave. Private services. Interment,
Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral