Burk, Rita M.



Age 93, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Rita was born May 18, 1931, in Springfield, OH; daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy (Scanlon) Clayton. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 11:00AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 9:00AM until the time of service. Rita will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice to honor Rita. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



