BUNGER, Aloysius "Al"



Aloysius "Al" Bunger, peacefully passed away at home on



Friday, August 13, 2021. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 68. Al was born to Albert Bunger and Rita (Kieser-Riley) Bunger, on May 9, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret Jean Riley and his brother,



David Riley.



He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carol (Schenk) Bunger, his loving daughter and only child, Chelsea (Bunger) Tye and his devoted



son-in-law, Dan Tye, along with their three beautiful



daughters: Calli Tye (9), Laila Tye (4) and Sadie Tye (1 month). Al is also survived by his sister, Sue (Riley) Browning and her son Bill, and lovingly devoted sister, Nancy (Bunger) Price and brother-in-law, Rick Price, along with their sons, Rick Price and Jason (Kristin) Price. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-niece, and other family and friends.



Al was a hardworking man, supreme storyteller and devoted employee at Kloeckner Metals. He had a very strong faith in our Lord and loved his family more than life; he held on to see his third granddaughter, Sadie, enter this world.



He will be greatly missed.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Douglas Feeney of the Urology Group, Dr. Paula Weisenberger, of OHC; Vitas Hospice, especially Nurse Nikki Armstrong and Terry and Fr. Larry Yanka for their loving care.



"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race; I have kept the Faith." Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM For Immediate Family Only, with Father Larry Yanka, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

