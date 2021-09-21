BULLOCK,



Lorrain Elizabeth



85, of West Harrison, Indiana, passed away on Saturday,



September 11, 2021. She was born April 10, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late Anthony and Eleanore (Brickner) Nohrer. Lorrain liked to garden and was a great cook. She loved being grandma. She worked as a Union Meat Cutter. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Bullock of West Harrison, IN; 2 sons,



Robert Steven (Jamie) Hosler of Oxford, OH, Thomas Hosler of Loveland, OH; 2 daughters, Rene Jane (Wayne) Sptzfaden of Lawrenceburg, IN, Darlene Jean (Ron) Ross of Phoenix, AZ; 4 grandchildren, Kyle Hosler, Lane Hosler, Travis Hanges, Dara Weber; and 2 great-grandchildren, Londyn Weber, Briggs Weber. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Eleanore Nohrer; 2 brothers, Ray Nohrer and Donald Nohrer; and 2 sisters, Mary Ann Gronis and Jackie Simpson. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Loving Hearts Hospice.

