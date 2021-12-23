Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

BROZOWSKI, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROZOWSKI, Sandra F.

Sandra F. Brozowski, age 72, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born June 3, 1949, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late W. H. Deaton and Juanita Burch Deaton. Sandra was a 1967 graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School. She is

survived by one son Neil Snow; one daughter Lyndsey (Steve) Armor; three grandchildren Blake, Kailyn, and Bryce; and her former spouse Michael Brozowski. The family will observe private services at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Butterbaugh, Loren
2
FISHER, Charles
3
GAREY, Richard and Irene
4
Griggs, Douglas Robert
5
MILLER, Raymond
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top