BROZOWSKI, Sandra F.



Sandra F. Brozowski, age 72, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born June 3, 1949, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late W. H. Deaton and Juanita Burch Deaton. Sandra was a 1967 graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School. She is



survived by one son Neil Snow; one daughter Lyndsey (Steve) Armor; three grandchildren Blake, Kailyn, and Bryce; and her former spouse Michael Brozowski. The family will observe private services at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

