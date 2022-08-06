BROWN, Mary Jane



Mary Jane (Tobias) Brown, age 88, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. She was born on February 25, 1934, in Troy, OH, to the late Clarence (Toby) and Frances Elizabeth (Ross) Tobias.



Mary Jane married Donald Edward Brown on January 29, 1955. They shared 63 years together before Donald passed away on September 29, 2018. Mary Jane is survived by son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Michelle Brown of Rootstown, OH; daughter and son-in-law Missy and Rusty Dornbusch of Troy, OH; grandchildren Michael (Melissa) Boyd of Kent, OH; Alyssa (Shawn) Finch of Ravenna, OH; Kelsey Dornbusch of Troy, OH; Casey Brown of Rootstown, OH; Bailey (Nicholas) Swink of Troy, OH; great-grandson Mason Boyd, and great-granddaughter Loftyn Finch. Her two sisters Emma Louise Clendenen of Troy, OH, and Barbara (Maynard) Mitchell of Fletcher, OH, also survive.



Mary Jane enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in their many sports and activities. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and doing word search puzzles. She was an avid fan supporting the Troy Trojans Athletics over the years.



Mary Jane was a 1952 graduate of Staunton High School. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church but attended Troy View Church of God, where Donald was a founding member. She was also a ten-year member of the Staunton Busy Bodies 4-H Club. After the birth of her children, she started the Leprechauns 4-H Club and was the advisor for 12 years. She was also a member of the Troy Home Ecers, ABC Mothers Club, Troy Eastern Star #256, and the Troy View Church of God Deborah Circle. In her early years with the church, she served as a Sunday School teacher and children's chorus director for several years. Mary Jane also worked as a secretary to the Superintendent of Miami Central and Miami East High School for six years and then worked part-time for Kolter's Jewelry Store. However, Mary Jane was proud to be a stay-at-home mother so she could care for and support her children and their activities over the years.



Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Baird Funeral Home with Pastors Dan Cain and Dave Hixon officiating. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Monday at Baird Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.



