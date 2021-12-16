BROWN, Geneva



Brown, Geneva Mae, 91 of Springfield passed away December 14, 2021, in the Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Sandy Hook, KY, on September 18, 1930, the daughter of Turner and Maude Crisp. Geneva lived a Christian life and worshiped in local Baptist churches. She was known as a fabulous cook and her focus through the years was her family and friends. In her past time, she enjoyed square dancing with her husband Carl and their many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband's Randolph Crisp and Carl R. Brown; son Roger Crisp and eight siblings. Survivors include her daughters Kathy Y. (Mike) Funderburgh and Debbie Guyton; stepsons Mike S. Brown, Mark Brown and Joe R.



(Jennifer) Brown; grandchildren Ryan and Shannen Brown, Brandi (Jared) Graves, Alexis (John) Estoye, Tim (Cindy) Rogers, Anna Rogers, Tina Crisp, Heather Crisp and David and Nicholas Guyton; great-grandchildren Emily Abston, Sophia Rogers, Kayla Brown and Cassandria Ritchie. Services will be Saturday at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL with visitation beginning at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to Community/Mercy Hospices, 1830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45504. Her family recommends that those attending Geneva's services wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



