BROWER, Doris Irene



Age 70 of New Madison passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Dayton on January 22, 1951, the daughter of Stanley and Lois Jean (Stubblefield) Hall. She was a proud member of the Lewisburg Baptist Church for over 40 years. Irene loved to be outside in the sunshine working on her flowers. She also enjoyed watching a good movie with popcorn and a Pepsi. She could not resist a good deal when shopping and loved to help those in need. But most of all, Irene loved her family and loved spending time with each one of them.



She is survived by her husband Don Brower; children Christy (Jim) Dempsey, Angie Hassel, Donald (Stacy) Brower Jr. and Mandy (Jim Glenn) Brower; grandchildren Jasmine (Scott King) Weaver, Lauren (Jerrod) Clack, Emily (Skyler Duncan) Dempsey, Mariah Glenn, Mackenna Brower, Chloe Hassel and Dylan Brower; great-grandchildren Edyn, Elly, Brayden, Louie and Scarlett; brothers Roger (Kathy) hall and Johnny Hall;



sisters Patty (Bob) Payne and Debi (Dave) Walla; several nieces and nephews and her special friends David and Sheri Meeks who she loved and considered her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Melissa Weaver and brother Jeff Hall. Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Don Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the Lewisburg Baptist Church – Steeple Fund, P.O. Box 129, Lewisburg, Ohio 45338. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

