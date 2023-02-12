Brooks, Edwin Kelly







Edwin Kelly Brooks



The family of Edwin Kelly Brooks would like to thank those who prepared the many delicious covered dishes,



desserts, other meal offerings and volunteered to serve at the repast. Words cannot



express what that support meant to the family. Our deepest appreciation for the very many other kind acts of love, support, gifts, thoughts, words of comfort and prayers during this very difficult time. A special thanks to St. John Missionary Baptist Church and the Kinley Funeral Home.



The Family