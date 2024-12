Brisbane (Bradley), Geneva



Geneva (Bradley) Brisbane, 96, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away on November 23, 2024. Born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, she married Alton W. Brisbane, Sr. in 1950. They had 4 children. Donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.



